Dorn helps NC State trounce Maryland Eastern Shore

Torin Dorn scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to fuel North Carolina State’s 95-49 romp of visiting Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Jericole Hellems and DJ Funderburk, who shot 5-for-5 from the field, racked up 13 points apiece. N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly, less than a month after a broken hand disrupted his preseason, scored 12 points.

Dorn, a senior guard who scored a career-high 28 points in the team’s first game, has 12 career games with 20 or more points. He was 8-for-11 from the field Saturday.

Beverly, who suffered a broken left hand during an October practice, made his season debut and took all 10 of his shots from 3-point range (making four of them). Beverly, who had his non-shooting hand bandaged, drained a 3-pointer on his first attempt.

All 10 players scored at least four points for the Wolfpack (2-0), who are playing their first six games at home.

N.C. State shot 56.5 percent (35-for-62) from the field and had a 47-24 rebounding advantage.

N.C. State benefited from four Maryland-Eastern Shore turnovers in the first four minutes on the way to an 8-0 lead. It was 23-4 by the midway mark of the first half.

Nine N.C. State players had scored by the time the game was 12 minutes hold.

The 51-15 halftime score reflected huge offense for the Wolfpack, though the team was coming off a 65-point second half in its opener Tuesday night against Mount St. Mary’s.

AJ Cheeseman posted 18 points and Ryan Andino had 14 points for the Hawks (0-2). The duo accounted for 12 of the team’s 17 field goals as the team shot 31.5 percent from the field and 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

In the first half, Maryland-Eastern Shore shot 24 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers. It ended up with 15 turnovers.

N.C. State leads the series 4-0, though the most-recent meeting came 20 years ago.

