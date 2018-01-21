No. 25 Miami wins at North Carolina State

Bruce Brown Jr. scored 19 points and contributed to No. 25 Miami’s 10-for-19 shooting from 3-point range in an 86-81 road victory against North Carolina State on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Anthony Lawrence II and Ebuka Izundu both scored 15 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 12 points for Miami (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Brown shot 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and also distributed nine assists.

The Hurricanes recovered after failing to protect a double-digit, second-half lead in Monday night’s loss to fifth-ranked Duke.

N.C. State’s Omer Yurtseven racked up 28 points, shooting 12-for-16 from the field. Torin Dorn and Allerik Freeman both scored 13 points and Braxton Beverly poured in 10 for the Wolfpack (13-7, 3-4), which lost for the first time in four ACC home games.

The second half was played at a rapid clip considering both teams scored 27 points in the first eight minutes after halftime.

Miami gained separation with a 9-0 run for a 77-65 edge with 6:11 to play.

N.C. State responded with the next seven points in less than 80 seconds. Twice within five points and with possession, the Wolfpack failed to convert.

But back-to-back offensive rebounds for N.C. State led to Yurtseven’s two free throws at the 1:41 mark, closing the gap to 81-78.

Brown answered with a basket for Miami.

Yurtseven reached the 20-point mark less than six minutes into the second half, making 10 of his first 13 shots.

Freeman wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time this season after posting a total of five points in the past two games.

N.C. State guard Markell Johnson made his first start in more than a month. He was scoreless with 14 assists in his third game back after a suspension.

Miami led 36-32 at halftime, aided by making half of its eight 3-point attempts.

Reserves combined to score 15 first-half points for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State erased an eight-point deficit to pull even at 25-25 when Miami went more than two minutes without scoring.

-- Field Level Media