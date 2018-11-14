Daniels leads N.C. State's rout of UNC Asheville

Sophomore transfer Devon Daniels led North Carolina State with 20 points as the host Wolfpack trounced visiting UNC Asheville 100-49 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Torin Dorn and C.J. Bryce each scored 13 points, and Wyatt Walker added 10 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who have averaged 100 points through three games — all at home.

Daniels, who played in 2016-17 for Utah before sitting out last year as a transfer, made 8 of 16 shots from the field

N.C. State lost point guard Markell Johnson less than four minutes into the game when he exited after crashing into UNC Asheville’s Jeremy Peck on a screen. Johnson was evaluated for a head injury, though he returned to watch from the bench in the final minutes.

Johnson’s absence meant more time at the point guard for Braxton Beverly and Blake Harris. Beverly supplied five assists, while Harris had three assists and three steals.

Tajion Jones scored 11 of his 21 team-high points in the first half for UNC Asheville. He drained four 3-point baskets.

The Wolfpack broke out to a 13-2 lead. Nine of N.C. State’s 10 players scored in the first half, with Beverly, who was hit with a couple of early fouls, the exception. The Wolfpack build a 44-22 halftime lead despite shooting 1-for-8 on 3-pointers.

UNC Asheville (1-1) had only two players score across the first 14 1/2 minutes, falling into a 29-7 hole. The Bulldogs ended up 33.3 percent (17-for-51) from the field.

N.C. State’s dominance extended to rebounding, holding a 51-24 advantage in that category.

