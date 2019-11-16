Bryce leads North Carolina State past St. Francis Brooklyn

C.J. Bryce pumped in 22 points and North Carolina State had little trouble in the second half during a 95-64 romp past visiting St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon at Raleigh, N.C.

Bryce made 7 of 12 shots from the field and collected 11 rebounds. The Wolfpack did a majority of its damage in the lane.

D.J. Funderburk’s 17 points and Manny Bates’ 12 points were a big reason that NC State (3-1) wasn’t threatened.

Funderburk, in second game since beginning the season on a team-imposed suspension, made 7 of 10 shots from the field. He and Bates, who was 5-for-8 shooting, were too much for the Terriers to contend with in the post.

It might have been a good thing for the Wolfpack because they shot 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.

NC State’s Devon Daniels added 13 points off the bench and Jericole Hellems, who had first-half foul trouble, scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points and Rob Higgins had 12 points for St. Francis (1-3).

NC State cranked up its transition attack early in the second half, coming out of halftime to go on a 14-3 burst to build a 58-37 lead.

St. Francis committed eight of its 20 turnovers in less than nine minutes to begin the second half. The Terriers scored only seven points during that stretch.

The Wolfpack led 44-34 at halftime, benefitting from balanced scoring. Seven NC State players scored in the opening 11 minutes.

St. Francis received 20 first-half points from reserves. The Terriers committed 10 first-half turnovers, but made up for some of that with 12 offensive rebounds in the first 18 minutes.

Ten players scored for Saint Francis in the first half, though none of them had more than six.

The game marked one of two non-league games scheduled this season at NC State’s on-campus venue, which was its longtime primary facility. The Wolfpack are 17-1 in regular-season home games at Reynolds Coliseum since the team moved to what’s now PNC Arena beginning with the 1999-2000 season.

—Field Level Media