Hot-shooting NC State storms past Saint Peter's

Torin Dorn scored 12 points, and North Carolina State produced a torrid first-half shooting stretch on the way to an 85-57 romp past visiting Saint Peter’s on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Eric Lockett’s 11 points along with 10 points apiece from Braxton Beverly and Jericole Hellems also boosted the Wolfpack. Dorn has led NC State (5-0) in scoring in four games this season.

The Wolfpack drained 9 of 11 first-half 3-point attempts. Six players had a least one long-range basket in the first 20 minutes.

The Wolfpack led 59-27 at halftime, shooting 60 percent from the field. All 10 NC State players in uniform scored in the opening half.

The first half included a 20-1 stretch that created a 40-16 lead.

The Peacocks went about 12 1/2 minutes without a field goal during the period as the Wolfpack pulled away.

Saint Peter’s (1-3) began the game by making four of its first six shots. That rate faded considerably as the Peacocks were 9-for-26 by halftime, including 1-for-9 on 3-point launches.

Still, a brief four-point Saint Peter’s lead in the opening minutes marked the largest NC State deficit of the season.

The Wolfpack tailed off tremendously in the second half, managing only 10 points across the first 12 minutes after intermission. Even with that, the Peacocks only managed to get within 25 points.

Davauhnte Turner scored 20 points and handed out six assists for Saint Peter’s.

NC State, which concludes a season-opening homestand Saturday against Mercer, entered the game with a nation-leading rebounding margin of plus-21.8 per game. The Wolfpack produced only a 36-32 rebounding edge Tuesday.

Saint Peter’s fell into foul trouble, with swingman Manny Dixon fouling out with 8:28 to play.

Saint Peter’s played the second game of a four-game road stretch under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway.

This was only the second meeting between the teams, with NC State also winning during the 1981-82 season.

—Field Level Media