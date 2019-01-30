No. 3 Virginia holds on in OT, tops No. 23 N.C. State

Kyle Guy made a tiebreaking 3-point basket with just more than two minutes left in overtime and No. 3 Virginia held on to defeat No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Braxton Beverly’s jumper for N.C. State inside the foul line closed the gap to 64-63 with 8.0 seconds remaining.

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter made two foul shots with 5.2 seconds left. He then fouled Markell Johnson on a 3-pointer at the 0.9-second mark, but Johnson missed the first attempt. He made the second before inadvertently sinking the third try when the Wolfpack would have liked a chance to tip in a rebound.

N.C. State wiped out a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime.

Hunter had 15 points, Ty Jerome added 12 and Guy contributed 10 points to pace Virginia (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which committed 16 turnovers. The Cavaliers moved back into a first-place tie in the ACC.

Johnson led the Wolfpack with 14 points, while Torin Dorn had 13, Wyatt Walker added 11 and Devon Daniels had 10.

The Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) have lost four of their past seven games.

Johnson’s 3-pointer to open overtime marked the Wolfpack’s first lead of the game.

Earlier, N.C. State shaved its deficit to 45-41 with just more than eight minutes to play. The next three Virginia baskets came following offensive rebounds.

Dorn’s acrobatic layup drew the Wolfpack within 53-50, causing a Virginia timeout at the 2:13 mark. Dorn scored off a turnover 14 seconds later to trail 53-52.

Walker blocked a shot and then converted one of two free throws for a 53-53 tie with 1:29 to play.

Braxton Key’s layup gave Virginia the lead. Jack Salt fouled out to set up Johnson for two free throws with 29.7 seconds left.

Virginia held for the last shot, but Jerome’s runner was off the mark.

Virginia opened the second half on a 12-3 run to build a 13-point lead.

N.C. State’s first two field goals of the half came off Virginia turnovers.

Jerome’s 3-pointer made it 42-28. By that point, the Cavaliers were 3-for-5 on 3-pointers while North Carolina State was 3-of-16 from long distance.

N.C. State had pulled within 45-38 with a couple of 3-pointers. Then with 9:25 left, something was thrown on the court after a foul against the Wolfpack. That resulted in Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts speaking on the public address system to ask for some decorum.

Virginia led 27-23 at halftime, shooting 62.1 percent in the half, but committed eight turnovers. N.C. State shot only 32.1 percent, but benefited from seven offensive rebounds.

The Cavaliers connected on their first five shots from the field for an early seven-point lead.

Beverly, whose 3-pointer was the winning shot Saturday against Clemson, missed on his first long-range attempt Tuesday. But Beverly had two 3s by the midway mark of the half.

The Wolfpack pulled even at 17. Virginia scored the next six points as N.C. State went through a scoring drought of almost six minutes.

—Field Level Media