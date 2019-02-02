No. 23 N.C. State scores just 24 in loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech

Feb 2, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) looks to shoot against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Wyatt Walker (33) in the first half at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Kerry Blackshear scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half Saturday as No. 12 Virginia Tech pulled away in a stunningly low-scoring Atlantic Coast Conference game, routing No. 23 North Carolina State 47-24 at sold-out PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2), which struggled offensively without injured senior point guard Justin Robinson (toe). They made only 35.6 percent from the field and were held more than 30 points under their season average.

But none of it mattered against the Wolfpack (16-6, 4-5). They endured four scoring droughts of at least 2:56, including one of nearly nine minutes in the first half. N.C. State made only 9 of 54 shots from the field, including 2 of 28 from the 3-point line, and were held 60 points below their season average.

It was the second-lowest point total in the past 51 years for N.C. State. Its low point was a 12-10 win over Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament, when both teams held the ball for minutes at a time in the era before the shot clock.

C.J. Bryce paced the Wolfpack with seven points, but made only 3 of 13 from the field. After his jumper with 18:35 left pulled them within 22-19, they made only one field goal for the rest of the game.

A shocking day of offensive ineptitude blossomed early. After the teams traded buckets in the first two minutes, neither scored again until Isaiah Wilkins drained a 3-pointer for Virginia Tech with 12:50 left in the first half to make it 5-2.

N.C. State went 8 minutes and 56 seconds without scoring until getting a driving layup from Jericole Hellems at the 9:02 mark. Neither team reached double figures until Ahmed Hill sank a 3-ball with 8:28 left to make it 10-4 Hokies.

Tech stretched its lead to seven when Wabissa Bede stroked a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining, and went into the locker room with a 20-14 lead. The half ended in fitting fashion when the Wolfpack weren’t able to convert a wide-open layup because the ball wasn’t released until time expired.

—Field Level Media