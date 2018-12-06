Daniels paces NC State's rout of Western Carolina

Devon Daniels scored 21 points as NC State revisited the past and drubbed visiting Western Carolina 100-67 on Wednesday night at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

Freshman Jericole Hellems added 16 points and Blake Harris notched 15 points for the Wolfpack (8-1). Torin Dorn chipped in 12 points.

This was NC State’s annual Heritage game, with the return to its on-campus venue. A pregame ceremony included the naming of Valvano Arena as part of the building in honor of the late Jim Valvano, who coached the Wolfpack to the 1983 national championship. That ceremony delayed the game about 20 minutes.

The Wolfpack has swept all 15 meetings in the series with the Catamounts.

Carlos Dotson posted 19 points and 11 rebounds and Matt Halvorsen notched 16 points for Western Carolina (2-8), which came unhinged by 33 turnovers.

NC State used an 18-7 burst to begin the second half to take total control and make its way to its second victory since last week’s loss at Wisconsin.

The Wolfpack led 45-33 at halftime despite Western Carolina’s 50-percent shooting from the field. The Catamounts were hurt by 12 turnovers through 20 minutes.

Daniels had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting by the break.

Eleven of the previous meetings between the teams took place in Reynolds Coliseum. In eight of those games — just like Wednesday night — the Wolfpack scored at least 100 points.

Western Carolina had made at least seven 3-point shots in every game this season, but the Catamount finished 6-for-19 from long range. NC State held opponents to 21.7-percent 3-point shooting in its first seven victories.

The Catamounts, who are coached by Mark Prosser (son of late Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser), were coming off a double-overtime loss to now-No. 25 Furman in their Southern Conference opener Saturday.

