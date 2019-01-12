Notre Dame beats Boston College for 12th straight time

Freshman Prentiss Hubb made two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to put Notre Dame ahead en route to a 69-66 victory over visiting Boston College on Saturday in ACC play at South Bend, Ind.

John Mooney scored a career-best 27 points and collected 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Fighting Irish defeated the Eagles for the 12th straight time.

Hubb made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points while also contributing six rebounds, five assists and three steals as Notre Dame (11-5, 1-2 ACC) halted a two-game slide.

Ky Bowman had 24 points and a career-best 16 rebounds in a stellar performance, but couldn’t prevent the Eagles (9-6, 0-3) from dropping their fourth straight game.

Nik Popovic added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Wynston Tabbs scored 13 points for Boston College.

The Eagles overcame a late six-point deficit with a 9-2 run. Boston College took its first lead of the second half when Bowman drove for the basket to cap the spurt and give the Eagles a 66-65 lead with 16.3 seconds left.

But Hubb was fouled while driving to the hoop and calmly made the two free throws to put Notre Dame back ahead. Freshman Dane Goodwin added two free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

Notre Dame used just six players as it was without junior guard T.J. Gibbs (illness) and junior forward Juwan Durham (ankle).

The Fighting Irish shot just 34.4 percent from the field, including 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Boston College shot 40.0 percent from the field and made 6 of 21 from behind the arc.

The double-double was Mooney’s ACC-leading eighth of the season.

Mooney scored 12 points in the first 5:22 of the second half as Notre Dame pushed a six-point halftime lead into a 14-point cushion. His 3-pointer capped the spurt to make it 49-35.

Bowman helped Boston College get back in the game. He drained a 3-pointer to pull the Eagles within 49-40 with 12:17 left. Just over two minutes later, he converted a three-point play to trim the Irish lead to 51-47.

Notre Dame answered with seven straight points — including five by Goodwin — to increase its lead to 58-47 with 8:18 remaining.

Boston College responded with eight consecutive points, pulling within three on a jumper by Tabbs with 5:23 left.

Mooney made two free throws to halt the Eagles’ spurt with five minutes left and knocked down a 3-pointer 45 seconds later to give the Fighting Irish a 63-57 advantage.

—Field Level Media