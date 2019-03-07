Clemson slips by Notre Dame

Marcquise Reed scored 22 points as Clemson slipped past host Notre Dame 64-62 Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in South Bend, Ind.

Mar 6, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell (left) talks to forward Javan White (35) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Irish had a chance to tie the game with three seconds remaining, but Nate Laszewski missed the second of two free throws to leave the home team trailing 63-62.

Clemson’s Clyde Trapp made one free throw with two seconds left to clinch the victory.

The Tigers kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive by moving to 18-12 overall and 8-9 in the ACC. Clemson moved into a tie for eighth place in the ACC standings with N.C. State, which lost to Georgia Tech 63-61 Wednesday night.

Clemson will close its regular season with a home game against Syracuse on Saturday while N.C. State plays at Boston College in its finale.

Reed, the Tigers’ leading scorer, made 8-of-13 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws en route to his 13th 20-point game this season. It was the 26th game with 20 or more points in his career, moving him into a tie for 10th place in Clemson history in that category.

Senior forward Elijah Thomas added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers while graduate guard Shelton Mitchell chipped in with 11 points.

Clemson led by as many as eight points in the first half before Notre Dame closed with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 32 at halftime.

The Fighting Irish (13-17, 3-14), who got 18 points and 20 rebounds from junior forward John Mooney, led multiple times in the second half — the final time when Dane Goodwin’s free throw pushed Notre Dame ahead 59-58 with 2:07 remaining.

But Reed made a jumper with 55 seconds left to give Clemson the lead for good.

The Tigers improved to 2-5 all-time against Notre Dame and have won each of the last two meetings.

The Fighting Irish also got 14 points from junior guard TJ Gibbs and 12 points from Goodwin on Senior Night.

—Field Level Media