Williamson, No. 2 Duke dismantle Notre Dame

Freshman forward Zion Williamson produced another efficient performance, scoring 26 points as No. 2 Duke rolled past Notre Dame 83-61 on Monday night at South Bend, Ind.

Williamson shot 10-for-12 from the field, and he also amassed nine rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. He had 17 points by halftime.

Duke’s other freshmen were big producers as well, with RJ Barrett scoring 17 points and Cam Reddish adding 13 points.

Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) holds first place in the ACC, though Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina also have only one league loss each.

John Mooney’s 14 points, Prentiss Hubb’s 13 points and T.J. Gibbs’ 12 points paced Notre Dame (11-10, 1-7), which shot 34.8 percent from the field. Mooney extended his streak of double-double games to seven, and he also grabbed 11 rebounds.

The last-place Irish dipped to 1-4 in ACC home games.

Duke, which has won four games in a row, was in line to shoot a lower rate on free throws than field goals until the final few minutes.

The Blue Devils played their second game since the return of freshman point guard Tre Jones, who supplied a game-best five assists. Jones missed two games with a shoulder injury.

Duke excelled for stretches in building a 46-28 halftime lead. The Blue Devils shot 59.4 percent in the half to Notre Dame’s 32.4 percent.

Duke, which was 2 of 21 on 3-point attempts Saturday against Georgia Tech, drained two treys — by Jones and Reddish — on the first two possessions against Notre Dame.

That was part of Duke’s 17-2, game-opening stretch. The Blue Devils wound up the night 10 of 19 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame, which was coming off an 82-55 home loss to No. 3 Virginia, made only three of its first 15 shots. That allowed Duke to stretch the lead to 26-7.

None of the Irish headed up much. When Duke was up 30-16, seven Notre Dame players had scored, with none of them having more than three points.

The Irish had 10 offensive rebounds in the opening half, when they missed 23 of 34 shots. Any chance of a big comeback was pretty much dashed when Notre Dame had only one field goal in the first 4:20 of the second half.

