Freshman helps Notre Dame rally to beat Duquesne

Freshman guard Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 14 points and John Mooney added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Notre Dame past Duquesne 67-56 in the final game for both teams in the campus-only Gotham Classic on Tuesday in South Bend, Ind.

A deep 3-pointer by Tavian Dunn-Martin gave the Dukes a 44-42 lead with 10:15 remaining. It was all Dukes for most of the second half in which the Irish labored though long stretches without a point. Notre Dame trailed by one before an 8-0 run gave them a seven-point lead with 3:14 left.

Dunn-Martin led the Dukes (3-1) with 14 points.

The second half featured 10 ties and six lead changes.

Hubb scored 10 points in the first 10-plus minutes to help the Irish open a 27-15 lead. Notre Dame (4-1) then staggered through the final 5:01 without scoring. That allowed Duquesne to get within six (33-27) at intermission.

A Hubb 3 tied it at 46 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Earlier Tuesday, Notre Dame announced that power forward Elijah Burns, a senior tri-captain, had left the program. Burns is on track to graduate in December and plans to petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility at a school to be determined for the spring semester.

Burns had two years of eligibility remaining entering this season after sitting out his freshman year following ankle surgery during his senior year of high school. He was averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes — all career highs — in four games. He scored a career-high 15 points in the Nov. 9 game against Chicago State, but went scoreless in a reserve role the next two.

Notre Dame remains at home Saturday to renew its rivalry with DePaul.

Tuesday was the first true road game for Duquesne, and will be for some time. The Dukes play their next nine games — seven on campus — in Pittsburgh and won’t be on the road again until opening Atlantic 10 play on Jan. 5 at Davidson.

