Forrest's late hoop lifts No. 7 Florida State over Notre Dame

With No. 7 Florida State in danger of losing back-to-back games for the first time in more than 13 months, Trent Forrest rescued the Seminoles.

Mar 4, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) reacts after a three point basket in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The senior guard followed his own miss and scored a tiebreaking basket with 3.8 seconds left to give Florida State a 73-71 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday in South Bend, Ind.

Despite trailing by 13 points with 8:40 left, the Seminoles (25-5, 15-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied to tie Louisville atop the league standings.

Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10) hadn’t trailed since it was 5-4 until Forrest closed a 15-point night with the winning shot at close range.

Irish guard Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, but he missed a short jumper in the lane to leave the door open for the visitors.

M.J. Walker had the first 13 points of Florida State’s 15-2 surge that tied the game at 63.

Notre Dame fell to 0-6 against ranked opponents this season, including an 85-84 loss in the first meeting between these teams on Jan. 25 in Tallahassee. Irish coach Mike Brey drew a $20,000 fine from the ACC office after that one for criticizing the officials.

The Seminoles, who hadn’t lost in consecutive outings since dropping three straight from Jan. 12-20, 2019, close out the regular season at home against Boston College on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s John Mooney was held scoreless in the second half on just four attempts. He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to set an ACC record with his 16th double-double in league play, surpassing the single-season mark set by Tim Duncan.

Hubb (19 points) and Mooney (16) combined for all but seven of Notre Dame’s first-half points as the Irish led by as many as nine en route to a 42-35 advantage at the break.

Florida State was coming off a 7-2 February with the only losses coming on the road at Duke (70-65) and Clemson (70-69).

The Irish close the regular season with a home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

