Mooney scores 28 as Notre Dame drops Georgia Tech

John Mooney scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half and T.J. Gibbs added 19 to push Notre Dame to an 80-72 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon South Bend, Ind.

Feb 1, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

Mooney matched his career high in scoring and added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (13-8, 4-6 ACC), who led by as many as 12 points down the stretch.

Dane Goodwin chipped in 14 points for Notre Dame and Rex Pflueger added 13, going 3 for 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free throw line. Notre Dame shot 47.1 percent from the field compared to 40.5 for Georgia Tech.

Jose Alvarado scored 25 points to pace the Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7), who have lost four of six. James Banks III registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Moses Wright had 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets were without leading scorer Mike DeVoe due to a lower-body injury. Georgia Tech won the battle under the boards, 42-32, while outscoring Notre Dame 44-18 in the paint.

After enduring prolonged struggles at Purcell Pavilion in league play, the Fighting Irish suddenly have a home winning streak. Before this week, Notre Dame had lost six straight ACC home games dating to last season. The Fighting Irish snapped that skid with Wednesday’s 90-80 victory against Wake Forest.

Boosted by 48 percent shooting, including 6-for-15 accuracy from 3-point range, the Fighting Irish took a 36-33 lead into halftime Saturday. Notre Dame led by as many as five points in the first 20 minutes, while Georgia Tech’s largest lead was four.

Alvarado led all scorers with 12 points, just a touch under his season average entering the game, while shooting 5-for-7. Mooney paced Notre Dame with 10 points.

Mooney drilled a 3-pointer with 11:45 to go in regulation to surpass 1,000 career points, becoming the 64th player in program history to accomplish that feat. Twenty-five have done so under current coach Mike Brey.

Notre Dame took a 12-11 lead in the all-time series against Georgia Tech, which includes an 8-3 mark at home.

