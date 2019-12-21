Franklin helps Indiana escape Notre Dame

EditorsNote: resent to correct Game ID

Dec 21, 2019; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard TJ Gibbs (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Armaan Franklin (2) defends in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman guard Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 17 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 62-60 win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Hoosiers (11-1) let a 17-point second-half lead slip away before regrouping in the closing minutes to pull off the close win.

Notre Dame went up 59-54 with 3:42 left on a pair of free throws by senior forward John Mooney. But a Franklin 3-pointer cut Notre Dame’s lead to 59-57, and Indiana tied the score at 59 on a dunk by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with 1:00 left.

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb put the Irish back up 60-59 when he was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 35.7 seconds left. That set the stage for Franklin, an Indianapolis native, to hit the biggest shot of his career in his hometown, a corner 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left to put the Hoosiers in front 62-60.

Notre Dame had a chance to tie, but Mooney missed an inside layup. The Hoosiers forced a tie up with 3.9 seconds left on the rebound attempt and retained the ball on the alternating possession.

Jackson-Davis added 14 points for Indiana, and senior guard Devonte Green scored 11 points. Junior center Joey Brunk had 9 points and 14 rebounds.

Mooney and guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish (8-4) with 15 points apiece.

Indiana shot 41 percent from the field and 47 percent from the field in the first half to build a 34-23 halftime lead.

The Hoosiers jumped to an early 9-1 lead on a dunk by Jackson-Davis, but Notre Dame rallied back, cutting Indiana’s lead to 17-16 when Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul with 7:53 on a three-point play from forward Juwan Durham.

But Franklin helped pick up the slack offensively for Indiana, scoring six straight points on a 3-pointer and three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Brunk then followed with a putback basket and a 10-foot jumper in the lane, completing a 10-0 run that put Indiana back up 27-16.

Frankin made another 3-pointer to give Indiana its biggest lead of the half, 32-20, with 2:41 left. Nate Laszewski answered with a 3-pointer for Notre Dame before freshman forward Jerome Hunter made an inside layup to put Indiana up 34-23 at halftime.

—Field Level Media