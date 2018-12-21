Notre Dame rolls past Jacksonville

Sophomore guard D.J. Harvey and freshman guard Dane Goodwin scored 19 points each as Notre Dame rolled to a 100-74 nonconference victory over visiting Jacksonville on Thursday.

Notre Dame scored a season high in points and made a season-high 18 3-pointers, going a blistering 18 of 32 (56.3 percent) from 3-point range. The Fighting Irish (9-3) were 37 of 62 (59.7 percent) from the field.

Senior forward Jace Hogan scored 20 points, while sophomore guard and leading scorer JD Notae used a late scoring burst to add 17 as Jacksonville (7-6) saw its four-game win streak come to an end. Freshman guard Tyreese Davis added 14 for the Dolphins, while junior center David Bell scored 10.

Notre Dame has bounced back for its three consecutive victories after consecutive defeats against Oklahoma and UCLA, and has one more nonconference game remaining Dec. 28 against Coppin State before opening ACC play on New Year’s Day at No. 13 Virginia Tech.

On a night for offense, Notre Dame took a 57-43 lead into halftime. The Fighting Irish were 21 of 34 (61.8 percent) from the field over the opening 20 minutes and a red-hot 11 of 16 (68.8 percent) from 3-point range. Notre Dame had 14 assists on its first 21 made field goals.

Jacksonville entered second in the nation to Duke in blocks per game with 6.7 but had just two on Thursday. Notre Dame had eight blocked shots after entering 13th in the nation with 5.5 per game.

Junior guard T.J. Gibbs scored 18 points for Notre Dame, while junior forward John Mooney had 16 and freshman forward Nate Laszewski added 12. Mooney was 6 of 6 from the field, while Goodwin was 8 of 11.

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 without senior point guard and assist leader Rex Pflueger, who tore the ACL in his left knee on Saturday and was lost for the remainder of the season.

It was the first-ever meeting between Notre Dame and Jacksonville, with the Fighting Irish improving to 8-0 against teams from the Atlantic Sun Conference. Under coach Mike Bray, Notre Dame is 6-9 against Atlantic Sun teams.

