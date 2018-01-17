Louisville wears down Notre Dame, winning in double OT

It was only a matter of time before Louisville wore down Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

While they may have needed double overtime, the Cardinals got it done to knock off the Fighting Irish 82-78 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Ray Spalding had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Quentin Snider scored 22 points as Louisville scored its first victory in South Bend since Feb. 26, 1994.

Matt Farrell scored 23 points for Notre Dame, which was down to seven healthy players by game’s end. It was the third consecutive loss for the Irish, who lost starting guard D.J. Harvey to a possible knee injury during the first half. Notre Dame (13-6, 3-3 ACC) also played without guard Rex Pflueger for the final 16:47 after he fouled out late in the second half.

The Irish, who have also been without key senior Bonzie Colson for six straight games, kept things interesting despite their short bench. Farrell hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the second OT to get Notre Dame within 80-78. But Snider, who earlier in the night became the 66th 1,000-point scorer in Louisville history, made a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the victory.

Snider made 7 of 12 shots and added seven assists for Louisville (14-4, 4-1), which won for the 10th time in 12 games.

The Irish are now 3-3 without Colson, who broke a bone in his foot during a Jan. 4 practice. Colson averaged 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds along with two steals and two blocks per game prior to the injury.

Farrell slowed down after a hot start as he returned to the lineup after missing three-plus games with a sprained ankle. Farrell scored 15 first-half points, but finished making only 8 of 25 shots, including 4 of 14 3-pointers.

Martinas Geben finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds in the losing effort for Notre Dame, which missed four consecutive game-winning tries in the final 40 seconds of regulation.

Louisville forced the Irish into 18 turnovers. Notre Dame entered the game with the sixth-lowest average of turnovers committed (9.8) in the nation.

The Cardinals, who entered the contest with 34 runs of 8-0 or better this season, used a 19-2 run to grab a 35-28 lead early in the second half.

Deng Adel finished with 14 points for Louisville.

