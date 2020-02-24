Notre Dame cruises to 16-point win over Miami

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and John Mooney had 19 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to an 87-71 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night at South Bend, Ind.

Feb 23, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) goes up for a shot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and a game-high 10 assists for Notre Dame (17-10, 8-8 ACC), which has won six of its past eight games. It was Hubb’s second career double-double.

Dane Goodwin led Notre Dame’s bench with 14 points.

Gibbs made a game-high five 3-pointers on just six attempts. He was so hot in the first half that he accidentally banked in one of his 3-pointers.

Mooney, who entered the game ranked second in the nation in rebounds (12.7), posted his 22nd double-double of the season.

Miami (14-13, 6-11) had its three-game winning streak snapped, a run that had included a thrilling triple-overtime victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes were led by Dejan Vasiljevic, Harlond Beverly and Isaiah Wong, each with 12 points.

Hurricanes starting point guard Chris Lykes, who had eight points, left the game after injuring his left foot with 3:02 remaining. He did not return.

Miami led early, going up 19-15. But Notre Dame went on a 33-10 run, hitting six straight 3-pointers during that span to take a 48-29 lead into halftime.

During that first half, Notre Dame had no turnovers and shot 10-of-18 on 3-pointers (55.6 percent). Gibbs went 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and had 14 points at halftime, and Mooney had 11 points and nine rebounds at the break.

Miami shot just 2-of-12 on 3-pointers in the first half as the Hurricanes were thoroughly outplayed over the final 10 minutes before intermission.

Notre Dame controlled virtually the entire second half. One sequence with just less than 10 minutes left showed what kind of night it was for Miami. Beverly came up with a steal but missed an open dunk. Mooney then dunked on the other end.

With the win, the Irish tied the all-time series between the schools, 12-12. Notre Dame finished the game shooting 45.2 percent on 3-pointers (14-for-31). Miami shot 22.7 percent on 3-pointers (5-for-22).

—Field Level Media