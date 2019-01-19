No. 17 N.C. State holds off Notre Dame rally in win

C.J. Bryce scored 23 points as No. 17 North Carolina State held on to defeat host Notre Dame 77-73 on Saturday afternoon at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind.

Devon Daniels scored 15 points, Torin Dorn scored 13 points in his first game as a reserve role this season and DJ Funderburk had 11 points for N.C. State. Bryce was 5-for-5 on 3-point attempts.

The Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) recovered from Tuesday night’s upset loss at Wake Forest and now have won two of three road games in ACC play.

N.C. State played for the second game in a row without point guard Markell Johnson, who was injured on a hard fall a week ago in a victory against Pittsburgh.

Plus, the Wolfpack pulled this out with only three points from guard Braxton Beverly, who was 1-for-9 from the field. N.C. State committed only seven turnovers.

North Carolina State held a seven-point lead with 30 seconds to play before Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made all three free throws and after a missed free throw at the other end, John Mooney dunked at the 12.3-second mark to shrink the N.C. State lead to 75-73.

Daniels then sank two free throws to help seal the outcome.

Dane Godwin and Mooney led Notre Dame with 19 points apiece, while Gibbs added 13 and D.J. Harvey finished with 10.

The Irish (11-7, 1-4) have lost two in a row, both to nationally ranked opponents after a road loss Tuesday night at North Carolina. They used only eight players in Saturday’s game.

N.C. State led 37-35 at halftime and stretched the margin to six points about two minutes into the half.

But Notre Dame was within 62-61 with less than nine minutes to play.

Bryce’s 3-pointer gave N.C. State a 67-61 lead before the final frantic stretch.

