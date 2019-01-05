Hughes, Brissett carry Syracuse over Notre Dame

Elijah Hughes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and visiting Syracuse held on for a 72-62 over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Oshae Brissett finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Syracuse (10-4, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its third consecutive game. Tyus Battle also scored in double figures with 17 points to go along with five boards.

Notre Dame (10-5, 0-2) dropped its second game in a row after losing by 15 points against No. 10 Virginia Tech four days earlier. T.J. Gibbs led the Fighting Irish with 18 points and five assists against the Orange, and John Mooney posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Orange outscored the Fighting Irish 35-24 in the second half to secure the victory. Notre Dame pulled within 60-58 with 6:19 remaining, but Syracuse closed the game on a 12-4 run to stymie any comeback attempt.

Syracuse opened the second half on a 9-0 run to seize a 46-38 lead. Hughes drained a 3-pointer during the run, while Frank Howard, Brissett and Paschal Chukwu also scored.

The Fighting Irish clawed back with a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to 48-47.

Battle then hit a 3-pointer and a jump shot to re-establish a six-point edge for the Orange. Battle was one of four Syracuse players to make at least one shot from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame led 38-37 at the half.

The Fighting Irish jumped to a 20-10 advantage to start the game. Juwan Durham opened the scoring with an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Gibbs, and Mooney finished the early outburst when Durham found him for another dunk.

The Orange responded with a 21-9 run to grab a 31-29 lead with 3:38 to go before the break. But Notre Dame pulled back on top in the final 1:02 thanks to a free throw by Mooney and a 3-pointer by Nate Laszewski.

Notre Dame has a week off before its next contest Saturday at home against Boston College.

Meanwhile, Syracuse will return home to face Clemson on Wednesday night.

—Field Level Media