No. 23 Virginia wins ACC opener against Notre Dame

Kihei Clark tied a season high with 19 points as No. 23 Virginia never trailed and opened ACC play with a 66-57 victory over host Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) rebounded from Saturday’s 98-75 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga and won their 13th straight ACC opener.

Clark played a virtually flawless game by hitting 7 of 12 shots and two 3-pointers. He also added five assists without a turnover.

Jay Huff added 15 and five rebounds while being limited to 24 minutes due to foul trouble as Virginia shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) and beat Notre Dame for the 10th straight time in an ACC regular-season game. Sam Hauser contributed 13 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia.

Nate Laszewski scored a career-high 28 points to help Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) hang around for most of the game. He made 8 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Juwan Durham added 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting as Notre Dame shot 40 percent from the floor and endured a rough night from its top two scorers Prentis Hubb and Dane Goodwin. Hubb and Goodwin were held to a combined nine points on 3-of-16 shooting and were 1-of-9 from 3-point range as the Fighting Irish misfired on 15 of 20 3-point tries.

Notre Dame also lost fourth-leading scorer Trey Wertz to a sprained left ankle late in the first half. He hobbled off the floor when he stepped on Huff’s foot with 30 seconds left before halftime.

Virginia held a 23-14 lead with 3:41 remaining following a jumper by Hauser but Laszewski hit two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play to get Notre Dame within 26-23. The Cavaliers held a 30-24 lead at halftime after Cormac Ryan’s halfcourt 3-pointer came just after the buzzer.

Virginia took a 42-32 lead on a layup by Clark with 15:24 left but Notre Dame was within 47-46 on a dunk by Durham with 8:26 left. Virginia expanded its lead to 60-53 on Clark’s 3-point play with 2:50 left and clinched the win when Huff converted a dunk for a 65-55 lead with 63 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media