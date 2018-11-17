Harvey, Mooney lead Notre Dame to 73-64 win

Junior power forward John Mooney scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half and sophomore swingman D.J. Harvey added a season-high 15 to lead Notre Dame to 73-64 victory Saturday over William & Mary in South Bend, Ind.

Guard T.J. Gibbs busted out of his shooting slump to score 18 for the Irish (3-1).

Nathan Knight led the Tribe (1-3) with 18 points.

Notre Dame trailed at halftime, 28-27, for the first time this season, then led by as many as 13 in the second half. The win allowed Notre Dame to avoid losing consecutive November home games for the first time in school history. The Irish bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Radford.

Prior to a 16-2 Irish run over four minutes and 26 seconds, this had been a close contest, one that featured 14 ties and 16 lead changes in the first 32 minutes.

William & Mary was without junior swingman Justin Pierce, who missed the game with an apparent lower leg injury. Pierce had 25 points and 11 rebounds less than 48 hours earlier against Illinois-Chicago. It marked the second-straight game that the Irish have faced a team missing one of its best players. Radford won on the road after guard Carlik Jones was suspended for a disciplinary matter.

Another early season game meant another new starting lineup for the Irish, the third time in four games that Mike Brey has changed up his starting five. Out went senior power forward Elijah Burns, who went scoreless in his start Wednesday against Radford, and in came freshman point guard Prentiss Hubb. That move was designed to help Gibbs get in a better flow on the offensive end. A potential All-Atlantic Coast Conference candidate, Gibbs entered Saturday shooting 29.7 percent from the field, 13.6 percent from three-point range.

Gibbs missed his first five shots and didn’t score - one free throw - until 7:13 remained in the first half.

Notre Dame returns to action Tuesday at home against Duquesne in the final game of the campus-only Gotham Classic. Its two-game Midwest swing complete coming off a Thursday overtime loss to UIC, William & Mary returns home Tuesday to host Radford.

