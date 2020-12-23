Goodwin drops 27 as Notre Dame handles Bellarmine

Dane Goodwin scored 27 points and Notre Dame snapped a two-game skid by defeating visiting Bellarmine 81-70 in a hastily scheduled non-conference game Wednesday afternoon at South Bend, Indiana.

It was a largely hot-shooting performance for the Irish (3-4), who had vowed to focus on their defense and yet shot 60.6 percent from the field.

Nate Laszewski poured in 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and Prentiss Hubb chipped in with 18 points.

Goodwin went 8-for-10 from the field and made all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Hubb made four 3-point shots and Laszewski was 2-for-2 on 3s.

Dylan Penn’s 16 points and CJ Fleming’s 15 points paced Bellarmine (1-3), which had played only once since a Dec. 9 loss to Chattanooga. Pedro Bradshaw added 11 points and Ethan Claycomb had 10 points.

Notre Dame, which used only seven players in the game, built a 45-36 halftime lead, sparked by a 12-0 run late in the half.

Bellarmine scored the first six points of the second half on a pair of 3-pointers. Later the Knights were within 67-60 before Hubb’s 3-point basket with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Irish missed the front end of 1-and-1s twice in the final minute, allowing Bellarmine to pull within 77-70 before Hubb bagged two free throws at the 24-second mark. Notre Dame finished 21 of 25 on free throws.

The Knights had shooting success as well, hitting on 50.0 percent of their shots from the field. That included 11-for-20 on 3-pointers. They were limited on foul shots, going 5-for-6.

Notre Dame committed 14 turnovers compared to Bellarmine’s seven, but a 34-15 rebounding advantage helped make up for that. The Knights didn’t have an offensive rebound.

Bellarmine is a first-year Division I program, which like Notre Dame already has a loss to Duke this season.

This game was added to the teams’ schedules Monday after it was announced that Notre Dame’s scheduled game for Tuesday night at Syracuse was called off because of coronavirus protocols involving the Syracuse program.

--Field Level Media