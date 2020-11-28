Allen leads Nebraska over North Dakota State

Nebraska’s Teddy Allen had 22 points and seven rebounds and Trey McGowens finished with 19 points to lead the Cornhuskers to a 79-57 win over North Dakota State on Saturday in the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Neb.

Dalano Blanton added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Lat Mayen had 12 points for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is 2-1 after losing 17 consecutive games to conclude Fred Hoiberg’s first season as head coach in 2019-20.

North Dakota State (0-2) shot 17.6 percent from the field in the second half and 29.0 percent in the game.

Allen almost outscored NDSU in the second half by himself with 17 points to the Bison’s 21.

The Bison were led by Jaxon Knotek’s 16 points. Tyree Eady had seven points and 13 rebounds and Sam Griesel finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Nebraska never trailed after building a 19-4 lead but North Dakota State rallied to cut the lead to 43-36 at halftime after Knotek made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Knotek helped keep the Bison in the game with 12 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 7 in the second half.

North Dakota State topped Nebraska 16-4 in second-chance points in the last 5:12 of the first half to give it hope.

McGowens, who went scoreless in Thursday’s loss to Nevada, had 10 points by halftime as did Blanton.

The Cornhuskers made 50 percent of their field goal attempts in the first half after shooting 29 percent against Nevada. They finished at 46 percent.

North Dakota State did not convert a field goal in the second half until 14:03 remained in regulation when Eady ended the Bison’s 0-for-6 start with a 3-pointer. By that time, Nebraska built a 53-41 lead.

The Bison cut the lead to 10 points on two occasions thereafter, the last with 10:24 left, but could not come closer.

An 16-2 run fueled by 10 points from Allen allowed Nebraska to pull away to a 76-51 lead with 1:37 left.

