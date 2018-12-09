Palmer's 30 helps No. 24 Nebraska cruise past Creighton

James Palmer Jr. hit three straight 3-pointers in the opening 2:33 of the game, and 24th-ranked Nebraska went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the first half en route to a 94-75 victory over visiting Creighton in their annual rivalry game Saturday at Lincoln, Neb.

Palmer finished with 30 points as the Cornhuskers (8-2) ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bluejays (6-3), with each of those losses having come by at least 10 points.

The 19-point margin of victory equaled Nebraska’s biggest in the in-state rivalry since 1995.

Creighton’s Mitchell Ballock had a team-high 23 points.

Nebraska, which lost 75-65 at Creighton last season, wasted little time taking command this time, with Palmer igniting an early runaway with his 3-point flurry.

He had nine points, Thomas Allen 11 and Isaiah Roby eight as the Cornhuskers bolted out to a 37-16 lead.

Creighton, which was playing its first true road game of the season, scratched back within 47-34 by halftime, and then as close as 51-42 on a 3-pointer by Ballock with still 18:09 to play.

But Palmer hit another 3-pointer shortly thereafter, and the closest the Bluejays could get after that was 10 points.

Palmer wound up 6-for-7 on 3-pointers, helping Nebraska, which improved to 6-0 at home, shoot 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from beyond the arc.

Allen complemented Palmer’s scoring with 18 of his own, while Roby found time for a game-high eight rebounds to go with 15 points.

Glynn Watson Jr. added 13 points and five assists, and Isaac Copeland had 11 points for Nebraska, which had lost 85-78 at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ballock shot nothing but 3-pointers and free throws in the game, going 7-for-10 on threes to account for all but two of his 23-point total.

Creighton shot 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) on threes.

Davion Mintz had 15 points, and Ty-Shon Alexander 10 for the Bluejays, who were coming off a 103-92 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

