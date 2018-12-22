Palmer helps Nebraska rout CS Fullerton

James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and Nebraska held Cal State Fullerton to just 37.9 percent from the field in the Cornhuskers’ 86-62 win on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Isaiah Roby Jr. added a career-high 20 points, along with eight rebounds and three assists for the Cornhuskers (10-2). Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 12 points while Glynn Watson Jr. recorded a career-high 10 assists to go with 10 points for Nebraska.

Kyle Allmann Jr. (18.3) and Khalil Ahmad (17.6) entered play on Saturday ranked second and third the Big West in scoring. Allmann didn’t score in the first 14-plus minutes and scored just two first-half points but finished with 16 points to lead the Titans (3-9).

Ahmad had four first-half points and finished with 12. Austen Awosika added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Fullerton.

Nebraska led 58-37 when the Titans went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 12 at 60-48 midway through the second half. Palmer connected on a 3 from the top of the key to put to bed any thought the Titans might have had of completing a comeback.

The Cornhuskers have now won 17 straight games at Pinnacle and coach Tim Miles surpassed legendary coach Moe Iba with his 107th win at Nebraska.

Palmer, who came into the game averaging 19.6 points this season and 29.5 in his past two games, went 7-for-14 from the field, 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

For the seventh time this season, Nebraska held its opponent to under 30 points in the first half as the Cornhuskers grabbed a 36-25 lead at intermission.

Palmer led the way for Nebraska in the first 20 minutes with 14 points, including a pair of free throws with less than three seconds left in the half.

The Titans lost their fourth in a row while the Cornhuskers won their third in a row. Fullerton’s only win against a D-I school this season was against Monmouth.

