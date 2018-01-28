Palmer, Copeland lead Nebraska past Iowa

Junior guard James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points to help Nebraska cruise to a 98-84 victory over Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten play at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Junior forward Isaac Copeland contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds, as the Cornhuskers (16-8, 7-4 Big Ten) won for the fifth time in the past seven games. Sophomore forward Isaiah Roby had 17 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore center Jordy Tshimanga added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore forward Tyler Cook recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (11-12, 2-8). Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon matched his season best of six 3-pointers while notching 24 points and seven assists, and sophomore forward Cordell Pemsl tallied 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Nebraska shot 57.7 percent from the field -- including 11-of-19 from 3-point range -- and was 27-of-36 from the free throw line while improving to 12-1 at home. The Hawkeyes shot 50 percent -- 9-of-21 from 3-point range -- and were just 9-of-14 from the line.

“We shot the ball really well and shared it really nice,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said in a postgame interview with the Big Ten Network. “This is a good win.”

The Cornhuskers let a big lead get away before regaining control in the second half.

Iowa trailed by 16 in the opening minute of the second half and responded with a 13-2 surge to move within 52-47 with 16:12 left. The Hawkeyes continued their charge as a layup by junior forward Ahmad Wagner brought them within 56-54 with 14:32 remaining.

The Cornhuskers immediately ripped off 11 straight points. Palmer hit back-to-back 3-pointers and added two free throws, and Roby culminated the spurt with a 3-pointer to make it 67-54 with 12:36 left.

Nebraska’s lead was 86-71 after Copeland drained a 3-pointer with 5:57 to play. The lead topped out at 17 points.

Copeland had 15 points and seven rebounds in the first half, as Nebraska held a 48-34 halftime advantage.

Two free throws by Copeland gave Nebraska a 38-28 edge with 3:42 left, and the lead reached 14 for the first time on senior guard Evan Taylor’s 3-pointer with 1:18 to go.

Palmer opened the second half with a jumper to make it 50-34 before the Hawkeyes began whittling away at the margin.

--Field Level Media