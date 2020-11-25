Nebaska starts season on high note with win over McNeese St.

Nebraska snapped its 17-game losing streak dating to last season with Wednesday’s season-opening 102-55 win over McNeese State in the Golden Window Classic at Lincoln, Neb., behind a balanced scoring effort of six players in double figures.

The game was played at Pinnacle Bank Arena with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kobe Webster led Nebraska with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Trey McGowens, a Pitt transfer, Teddy Allen and Dalano Banton, a transfer from Western Kentucky who is a 6-foot-9 point guard, each scored 14 points.

Banton also had six rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and three steals.

Lat Mayen added 13 points and six rebounds and Shamiel Stevenson finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska outscored McNeese State 43-8 off the Cowboys’ 27 turnovers.

McNeese State’s Ra’Shawn Langston, the lone player to wear a facemask in the game, finished with 10 points and three assists.

Nebraska native Dru Kuxhausen led McNeese State with 11 points before fouling out late in the game.

Nebraska never trailed after building a 27-15 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Cornhuskers had a 50-28 lead at halftime after shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc in the first half.

McGowens, Mayen and Thorir Thorbjarnarson combined to outscore McNeese State in the half with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range.

The Cornhuskers went on a 17-0 run in the second half to build a 78-41 lead with 9:01 left in regulation. McNeese State, which shot 38.2 percent from the field in the game, missed five shots and was scoreless for 4:34 in that stretch.

Nebraska is scheduled to host two more games as part of its Golden Window Classic -- Nevada on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday.

McNeese State is next scheduled to play Bacone College of Oklahoma on Monday at home in Lake Charles, La.

--Field Level Media