No. 6 Michigan St. ends Nebraska’s home win streak

Streaks were on the line in Lincoln, Neb., on Thursday night, and it was the visiting team that kept on rolling.

Junior Cassius Winston scored a career-high 29 points and handed out six assists to lead No. 6 Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over Nebraska, the 19th straight Big Ten regular-season victory for the Spartans. The loss ended Nebraska’s 20-game run of home victories.

Nick Ward added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten). Kenny Goins pulled down 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

James Palmer Jr. scored 24 points while Isaac Copeland added 13 for the Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4).

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as the lead changed hands seven times.

The Cornhuskers’ defense was stifling early, forcing Michigan State into nine first-half turnovers. However, Winston was on point from the opening tip, scoring 16.

Meanwhile, two free throws from Copeland with 3:04 to play gave the Huskers a 28-26 lead.

But it was all Michigan State from there as the Spartans scored the final seven points of the half, capped by a three-point play with 12.5 seconds left, giving Michigan State a 33-28 lead at halftime.

The tight battle continued in the second half as each team struggled to find a rhythm. However, after Nebraska tied the score 44-44 on two Palmer free throws, Michigan State scored the next seven to take its biggest lead to that point, 51-44, with 6:52 to play.

The run included five points from freshman Aaron Henry, who hit a 3-pointer then converted on a layup in transition. His points were sandwiched around a Goins layup on a pass from Ward.

After Nebraska got within three, Ward scored on a hook on the block and Winston buried a deep 3-pointer to put the Spartans up 56-48 with a little more than four minutes to play.

The Spartans pushed the lead to 12 in the final minutes before putting the game away at the free-throw line, despite a late flurry from the Cornhuskers.

—Field Level Media