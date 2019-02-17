Roby leads Nebraska past Northwestern

Junior forward Isaiah Roby stuffed the stat sheet to lead Nebraska to a 59-50 Big Ten victory over Northwestern on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Feb 16, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA;

Roby scored Nebraska’s first 10 points of the second half and finished with 19 points, including three 3-pointers; a career-high 16 rebounds; five blocks; two assists and two steals as the Cornhuskers (15-11, 5-10) earned their second straight win since dropping seven in a row.

Senior guard James Palmer Jr. added 13 points and six assists for Nebraska, which played the same five guys for the entire second half.

Senior forward Vic Law posted 15 points and senior center Dererk Pardon added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern (12-13, 3-11), which dropped its sixth in a row.

Neither team shot well — the Wildcats hit 34.5 percent from the field to the Cornhuskers’ 32.8 percent — but Northwestern committed seven of its 15 turnovers down the stretch when Nebraska reeled off an 11-0 run to seize control.

After a solid offensive start, both teams slowed down markedly. Both teams managed just 10 points in the final 10 minutes of the first half as Nebraska led 28-23 at the break — its first halftime lead in seven games.

Law scored all 10 of his first-half points in the opening 12 minutes while Roby contributed seven points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

When Pardon backed down his defender and hit a lefty jump hook with 14:30 to go, Northwestern was up 36-35, its first lead since the opening five minutes. The Wildcats missed multiple opportunities to increase that edge as they went more than four minutes before making another basket.

Roby canned a 3-pointer — giving him Nebraska’s first 10 points of the second half — then senior center Tanner Borchardt picked up a deflected ball under the hoop and laid it in for Nebraska’s first non-Roby points in 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

The Huskers gradually increased their lead down the stretch and seized a 50-41 advantage with 4:35 left when senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. swiped an errant pass and flew in for a layup that prompted Northwestern to call a timeout.

The Wildcats never made a move down the stretch, and Roby delivered the capper with 25 seconds left when he swatted an Aaron Falzon drive off the forehead of Northwestern junior A.J. Turner.

Watson grabbed the ricochet and triggered a fast break that ended with Palmer’s hanging layup.

