Ohio State tops Nebraska to end losing streak

Luther Muhammad scored a career-high 24 points, including a key 3-point jumper, and the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 70-60 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Muhammad, a freshman guard, connected on three 3-point jumpers in the second half, including a back-breaker from the top of the key that bounced off the rim, off the backboard and then through the net to give Ohio State a 59-49 lead with 4:44 left in the game.

Muhammad also recorded six rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each scored 10 points for the Buckeyes, who also got seven points and 11 rebounds from Caleb Wesson.

Ohio State (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) won for the first time since Dec. 29. Nebraska (13-7, 3-6) lost for a third straight time.

Nebraska was led by James Palmer Jr., who scored 19 points on 7 of 17 from the field. Glynn Watson Jr. added 18 points and was the only other Cornhusker in double figures.

The Cornhuskers played most of the second half without forward Isaac Copeland, who left the game grabbing his left leg after falling hard on a dunk attempt. He finished with eight points.

The Buckeyes dominated the glass, outrebounding the Cornhuskers 45-31, including 14 on the offensive board.

Ohio State’s 2-3 zone stymied the Nebraska offense much of the second half as the Buckeyes opened up a 44-38 lead on a Kaleb Wesson layup at the 13:21 mark.

But then Kaleb Wesson was called for a Flagrant 1 foul, and Tanner Borchardt made one of two free throws. Nebraska trailed 44-41.

That’s when the Buckeyes took control and went on a 12-2 run to open a 56-43 lead. Kaleb Wesson connected from beyond the arc and Muhammad made back-to-back 3-pointers. C.J. Jackson also was good from downtown and the Buckeyes led by 13 with less than eight minutes to go.

The Buckeyes were playing their first game since losing starting forward Kyle Young to a stress fracture in his right leg.

Ohio State held a Nebraska offense averaging 77 points per game to just 24 first-half points. The Cornhuskers shot just 34.5 percent and were outrebounded 25-12 despite Kaleb Wesson, the Buckeyes’ leading rebounder, playing just seven minutes in the half.

