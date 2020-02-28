No. 23 Ohio State cruises by Nebraska

Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds as No. 23 Ohio State extended Nebraska’s losing streak to 13 games with a 75-54 victory in Lincoln, Neb., on Thursday.

Feb 27, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA;

C.J. Walker scored 15 points, and Duane Washington Jr. had 14 for the Buckeyes (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), who have won seven of nine.

Wesson was just 3 of 10 from the floor but made 10 of 13 free throws. Eleven of his 17 career double doubles have come this season.

Dachon Burke Jr. had 13 points, and Cam Mack had 12 for Nebraska (7-21, 2-15). Mack returned after missing the 71-59 loss at Illinois on Monday because of illness.

The Buckeyes led 43-27 at the half on the strength of making 6 of 13 from 3-point range (46.2 percent) while the Cornhuskers missed all six of their attempts from deep.

OSU missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the second half.

The Buckeyes wanted to put their stamp on the game early, and Washington did by hitting 3-pointers on three of their first four possessions for the 9-4 lead.

Nebraska was unable to hang with Ohio State, as the Buckeyes’ lead grew to 39-18 with 2:59 left in the half, with another Washington trey capping a 9-0 run.

The Cornhuskers went on a 7-0 run over a 1:51 span, the last five points coming after Wesson went to the bench with his second foul, to make it 39-25.

Walker quelled the rally with a pair of free throws and a layup before the break.

The Buckeyes led by as many as 23 after halftime, with the Cornhuskers no closer than 16 in the final 17 minutes.

Ohio State was without starting forward Kyle Young (7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) because of a sprained ankle. The Buckeyes were already without D.J. Carton, who took a leave of absence on Jan. 30 to address mental health issues, and reserve center Alonzo Gaffney did not dress because of illness.

