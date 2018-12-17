Palmer, Nebraska too much for Oklahoma State

James Palmer Jr. scored 29 points to lead Nebraska to a 79-56 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nebraska was playing for the first time in eight days and Palmer showed early he didn’t lose a step after scoring 30 points on 9 of 12 including six 3-pointers in a win over archrival Creighton in the last outing.

Palmer went 6 of 17 from the field and the 82 percent free-throw shooter connected on 14 of 15 from the foul line. He also had five assists.

Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 16 points and added five rebounds as the Cornhuskers improved to 9-2.

Thomas Allen, who was questionable, scored 14 including 10 in the second half when the Cornhuskers were looking for another option on offense besides Palmer.

The win tied Nebraska coach Tim Miles, who grew up in nearby Doland, S.D., with Moe Iba for the most wins — 106 — in Cornhusker history.

Yor Anei led the Cowboys with 17 points as Oklahoma State (4-6) has now lost four straight.

The game was tied four times and there were seven lead changes in the first half until the Cornhuskers took control.

Oklahoma State opened up a 30-23 lead with 2:50 to go in the first half on a layup by Lindy Waters III.

But Nebraska closed the half on an 11-0 run with Copeland, Palmer and Glynn Watson Jr. hitting consecutive 3s. Watson closed out the half with a pair of free throws as the Cornhuskers took a 32-30 lead into intermission.

Nebraska shot two free throws to open the second half after Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton was called for a technical at the end of the first half.

The Cornhuskers turned up the defensive intensity early in the second half holding the Cowboys to just two points in the first four minutes.

Meanwhile, Palmer sank two free throws after a steal, and Nebraska built a 40-32 lead and cruised from there.

—Field Level Media