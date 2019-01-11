Nebraska downs Penn State, extends home dominance

Nebraska junior forward Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 22 points as the Cornhuskers tied a school record with their 20th consecutive home victory by beating Penn State 70-64 on Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Roby had 11 rebounds and made 8 of 9 shots, including a put-back with 8:53 left that gave Nebraska its biggest lead of the game to that point, 56-51.

But Penn State, helped by a plus-10 rebounding edge, would not go away in a game that featured nine ties and 10 lead changes.

Nebraska’s lead was 62-61 when a 3-point attempt by guard Glynn Watson Jr. bounced around before falling in with 2:15 left. With the ball on the rim, Penn State committed a foul in the paint that allowed the Cornhuskers to retain possession after the basket.

Roby made all four of his free throw attempts in the final 17 seconds to help keep Penn State at bay.

The Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5) have lost eight consecutive regular-season Big Ten games, dating to last season.

Nebraska (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) was coming off consecutive road losses against Maryland and Iowa. The home winning streak at Pinnacle Bank Arena matches the school’s best home-court run, set from 1965 to 1967.

Watson scored 19 points, and wing James Palmer Jr. added 11. Palmer, who averages 20.1 points, was selected this week as one of 25 players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list for the nation’s best player.

Penn State senior guard Josh Reaves, one of the Big Ten’s top defenders, led the team in scoring for the first time this season, finishing with 20 points. He made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

Penn State big man Mike Watkins had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Myles Dread scored 13 points. Forward Lamar Stevens reached double digit points for the 23rd consecutive game, with 13.

Nebraska, which is 0-3 on the Big Ten road, plays at Indiana on Monday. Penn State returns home to play No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

