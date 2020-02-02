No. 24 Penn State gets road win over Nebraska

Myles Dread scored 14 points and Myreon Jones and Lamar Stevens each added 13 as the No. 24 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-64 on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Feb 1, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) and Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) fight for the loose ball in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Watkins recorded 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten).

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 and Dachon Burke chipped in with 11 points.

Nebraska’s leader in scoring and assists, Cam Mack (13.6 points and 6.8 assists per game), did not start, reportedly because he was late for a film session. The junior-college transfer went 0-for-6 in 22 minutes.

Charlie Easley started in place of Mack and scored one point.

Nebraska jumped out to an early 9-2 lead with Cheatham and Thorbjarnarson connecting on 3-pointers.

Dread and Jones made back-to-back treys as Penn State knotted the score at 13.

After Thorbjarnarson’s 3-pointer gave Nebraska a 20-18 advantage, Penn State scored nine straight to go ahead, 27-20 and never trailed again.

Seth Lundy’s jumper with 58 seconds left gave the Nittany Lions their largest lead of the first half at 38-30. Thorbjarnarson’s jumper and free throw closed out the first-half scoring and the Cornhuskers trailed by just five, 38-33, at intermission.

Jones paced Penn State with eight first-half points, while Thorbjarnarson and Cheatham led the way with 10 points each for Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions took control early in the second half and opened up a 46-33 advantage with Jones igniting the run with a second-chance jumper. Nebraska went scoreless until Burke’s dunk at the 16:50 mark.

The Nittany Lions’ lead ballooned to 68-44 when Dread sank a long-range jumper from the left side with just under 10 minutes to go.

The Penn State defense was stifling, holding the Cornhuskers to just 38.7 percent from the field.

