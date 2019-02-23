Haarms helps No. 15 Purdue slip past Nebraska

Matt Haarms scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots to lead No. 15 Purdue to a hard-fought 75-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Feb 23, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to the official during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Cline scored 13 and had five boards and five assists to help offset another cold-shooting game from the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Carsen Edwards.

Edwards, coming off a 4-for-24 shooting and 0-for-10 from 3-point range effort against Indiana, scored 13 points. He made only 3 of 16 from the field and was 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Glynn Watson Jr. led Nebraska (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) with 25 points.

With Purdue (20-7, 13-3) clinging to a 62-61 lead, Grady Eifert’s acrobatic tip-in with one second left on the shot clock put the Boilermakers up 64-61 and seemed to deflate the Cornhuskers.

Eifert made a pair of free throws and Haarms followed with two more to give the Boilermakers a 68-61 lead with 49 seconds left.

Nebraska extended the game by fouling and sending the Boilermakers to the foul line. Purdue made 7 of 9 free throws and held on for its third straight win.

Edwards wasn’t the only big-time scorer to struggle.

Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., who came in averaging 19 points per game, didn’t make a field goal until 2:17 left in the first half. He finished with 15 points on just 2 of 12 from the field. But he did make all 10 of his free throws and dished out eight assists.

Purdue held a sizable advantage on the boards, outrebounding Nebraska 48-30 with 19 of the coming on the offensive end.

A key play came when Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby picked up his fourth foul with 14:38 left. Edwards made the two free throws and after a Palmer layup, Purdue grabbed three offensive boards and Cline connected on a 3 to give the Boilermakers a 50-45 lead.

There were 11 lead changes in the first half. Nebraska’s largest lead was four points; Purdue’s was five.

