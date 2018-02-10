Nebraska sends Rutgers to seventh straight loss

Jerry Palmer Jr. had 15 points and Isaiah Roby added 10 points and 11 rebounds as Nebraska its fifth straight game with a 67-55 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Corey Sanders had 14 points and Deshawn Freeman added 12 for Rutgers, which lost for the seventh straight game to fall to a conference-worst 2-12 in Big Ten play (12-15 overall).

Nebraska had four starters score in double-figures, with Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland each adding 11 points. The Huskers’ starting lineup outscored the Rutgers starting five 53-38, and Nebraska shot 45.5 percent from the field while holding the Scarlet Knights to just 34.8 percent.

Eugene Omoruyi had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Rutgers, which hasn’t won since Jan. 17 against Iowa. Jordy Tshimanga had eight points off the bench for Nebraska.

Despite Roby’s standout showing on the boards -- his first double-double performance since the Huskers’ first game of the season -- Nebraska (19-8, 10-4) still lost the rebounding battle 43-38.

The Scarlet Knights suffered from a stagnant offense. Rutgers managed just six assists on its 24 field goals, while the Huskers had 14 assists on their 25 field goals.

Nebraska led 37-28 at halftime but the Huskers increased their lead to 16 with 14:39 left in the game. Rutgers cut its deficit to 10 midway through the second half, but the Huskers upped their advantage to 19 late in the half.

Nebraska jumped all over Rutgers in an 8-0 start, stretching the lead to 15-2 and the Huskers led by as much as 16 before Rutgers fought back to get to within five late in the first half. Palmer, the team’s leading scorer, had nine points in the first half.

The Cornhuskers next host Maryland on Tuesday in a key conference matchup, while Rutgers return home on Tuesday to face visiting Northwestern.

