Nebraska dominant in Miles' 99th win

Nebraska crushed Southeastern Louisiana 87-35 on Sunday as all five Cornhuskers starters, led by James Palmer’s 17 points, scored in double figures, at Pinnacle Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Glynn Watson finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Isaac Copeland added 11 points and Thomas Allen and Isaiah Roby each contributed 10 points.

The outcome was never in doubt, and Nebraska is averaging 93.5 points in its two wins. In their season opener on Tuesday, the Cornhuskers defeated Mississippi Valley State, 106-37.

Sunday’s win was Cornhuskers’ coach Tim Miles’ 99th at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers shot 56.4 percent (31 of 55) while holding the Lions to just 26.8 percent (15 of 56).

Six players scored in double figures for the Lions (1-2) in their home opener on Friday, a 78-57 win against William Carey. But they found the going much more difficult on Sunday on the road.

The Lions took an early 5-2 lead on Marlain Veal’s layup and 3-point jumper. Moses Greenwood gave the Lions a 7-4 lead at the 16:36 mark before the Cornhuskers offense got in high gear.

Roby sank two free throws to put the Cornhuskers up 8-7 and Nebraska never looked back. A 19-0 run gave Nebraska a 26-7 lead.

A layup by Quinton Thomas with 7:48 to go in the half ended the drought, but not the onslaught. Nebraska kept up the offensive pressure and scored 26 of the next 31 points and was comfortably ahead at halftime, 52-16.

The Cornhuskers started the second half where they left off, scoring the first eight points. Watson’s 3-pointer put Nebraska up 60-16.

Veal, who was playing with a torn meniscus, was the only Lion to reach double figures with 10 points. Greenwood added eight for Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cornhuskers dominated almost every statistic. The Cornhuskers forced 16 first-half turnovers, which they turned into 20 points. For the game, the Lions committed 25 turnovers, which Nebraska turned into 33 points.

Nebraska outscored Southeastern Louisiana 30-10 in the paint in the first half and 42-22 for the game.

The Lions did outrebound the Cornhuskers in the first 20 minutes but Nebraska ended up on top in that category, 39-30.

—Field Level Media