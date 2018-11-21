Texas Tech topples Nebraska for Hall of Fame crown

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver matched his career high of 26 points as Texas Tech posted a convincing 70-52 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night to win the Hall of Fame Classic championship game at Kansas City, Mo.

Senior guard Matt Mooney added 15 points as the Red Raiders (5-0) never trailed over the final 21 1/2 minutes.

Senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 20 points to pace Nebraska (4-1). Senior guard James Palmer Jr. added 13 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot just 35.4 percent from the field and 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

Texas Tech shot 43.9 percent from the field, including 4 of 12 from behind the arc.

Nebraska trailed by eight early in the second half before using an 8-2 run capped by Watson’s 3-pointer to pull within 36-34 with 16:56 remaining.

Texas Tech began to pull away as Culver drained a corner 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders a 45-38 lead with 11:53 remaining. A short time later, Mooney drove down the lane to convert and push the advantage to 52-41 with 9:26 left.

Culver hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-42 with 8:16 remaining. Nebraska coach Tim Miles was called for a technical foul as the teams headed upcourt, and Texas Tech sophomore guard Davide Moretti hit both free throws to make it a 15-point margin.

Two free throws by Mooney made it 61-44 with 6:16 left before the Cornhuskers made a 7-2 run to pull within 12 with 2:39 remaining. However, Culver buried a 3-pointer and added a layup, and Moretti sank two free throws to push the lead to 19 as the Red Raiders closed it out.

Mooney scored the final six points of the first half to give Texas Tech a 32-26 lead at the break.

The Cornhuskers were strong early, jumping out to a 13-4 lead on Watson’s 3-pointer with 15:47 remaining.

The Red Raiders answered with a 14-2 run with sophomore Deshawn Corprew’s layup providing an 18-15 edge with 9:08 left.

Nebraska inched ahead at 24-22 on two free throws by Copeland with 6:06 left before Texas Tech finished the half strong.

—Field Level Media