No. 24 Maryland relies on freshman again to haunt Nebraska

Maryland freshman Jalen Smith continued to haunt Nebraska, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on Wednesday to lead the Terrapins to a 60-45 road win over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

Feb 6, 2019; Coral Gables, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard D.J. Harvey (5) shoots over Miami Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic (1) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

With 3.8 seconds left on Jan. 2, Smith hit the game-winning shot to beat the Cornhuskers 74-72 in College Park, Md.

Bruno Fernando also recorded a double-double on Wednesday, with 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Maryland (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) bounced back from losing on the road to Wisconsin on Friday. Nebraska (13-10, 3-10) lost its sixth straight game.

Smith didn’t wait for last-second heroics in Lincoln. He did his most serious damage early in the game after Isaiah Roby scored 12 of Nebraska’s first 15 points to give the Cornhuskers a 15-8 lead.

But Smith went to work and scored 11 straight to put the Terrapins up 19-15.

Fernando scored his first basket of the game and Ricky Lindo Jr.’s putback gave Maryland a 23-15 lead. Roby ended an eight-plus minute scoring drought and sank one of two free throws at the 3:29 mark.

Despite just making one field goal in the final 11:40 of the first half, Nebraska trailed by just eight at intermission.

Nebraska’s leading scorer, James Palmer Jr. (19.3 per game), had just one field goal and three points in the first half.

Anthony Cowan, Maryland’s leading scorer at 16.7 per game, was held to just two first-half points.

Despite continuing offensive woes, Nebraska trailed by just 31-27 after Roby sank a 3-point jumper to end a 15-minute field-goal dry spell.

The turning point came with just under 13 minutes when Nebraska head coach Tim Miles picked up a technical foul after Fernando backed up and knocked down Nebraska’s Tanner Borchardt on a slam dunk. Fernando then seemed to intentionally stomp on a prone Borchardt.

No foul was called and a protesting Miles was hit with a technical. Cowan’s free throw made the score 41-30.

The Terrapins put the game out of reach with a 14-4 run.

Roby finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Palmer scored 12 points and now has 1,004 in his career at Nebraska.

—Field Level Media