Nebraska holds off Wisconsin

James Palmer Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds as Nebraska edged Wisconsin 63-59 Tuesday in a back-and-forth battle at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Isaac Copeland added 12 points and six assists for the Cornhuskers, and Jordy Tshimanga had a season-high nine points and six rebounds but fouled out with 1:18 remaining.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ led a late comeback effort before fouling out in the final seconds, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds after a slow first half. Brad Davison added 15 points, and Brevin Pritzl had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Badgers.

Nebraska (12-6, 3-2 Big Ten) shot just 1-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half but led by as many as 10 points following an 8-0 run spanning 4:25. The Cornhuskers’ defense was stifling in the first half, limiting Wisconsin to 33 percent shooting while holding its leading scorer, Happ, to just four points.

The Badgers (9-9, 2-3) scored 12 of their 22 first-half points off turnovers, while the Cornhuskers managed only two points off turnovers in the half.

The Cornhuskers led just 26-22 at halftime after committing five turnovers in the final five minutes of the first half, sparking an 8-2 run by Wisconsin.

Nebraska seized momentum with 8:40 remaining via a fluke play. A missed 3-pointer by Cornhuskers reserve Anton Gill fell into the hands of teammate Isaiah Roby, who had fallen onto the floor before the shot. Roby secured the rebound while on his back and kicked it out to Gill, who knocked down the second look. Gill finished with eight points, and Roby had four points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was assessed a technical foul with 7:20 remaining in the first half, leading to a pair of free throws for Thomas Allen. Gard ran onto the floor to protest a no-call following contact between Davison and Tshimanga as Davison attempted a transition layup. Allen wound up with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

The Badgers ended the game on a 6-1 run following a missed free-throw by Copeland and a turnover by Palmer.

