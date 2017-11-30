Trio triggers Nebraska’s win over Boston College

James Palmer Jr., Evan Taylor and Isaac Copeland combined for 43 points, and Nebraska pulled away late to beat Boston College 71-62 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Copeland had 15 points and eight rebounds. Palmer also scored 15, including some crucial baskets when the Eagles were within one possession. Taylor added 13 points.

Jerome Robinson led Boston College (5-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Ky Bowman added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Nebraska (6-2) never trailed and led 49-38 early in the second half when Boston College went on a 9-0 run to get within two.

The Cornhuskers went more than five minutes without a basket, and the Eagles had a handful of chances to tie the score or go ahead. Turnovers and poor shot selection doomed the visitors’ chances.

Palmer ended the drought with a baseline jumper to put Nebraska up 51-47.

A 3-pointer by Vin Baker Jr. cut the lead to one, but the Cornhuskers answered and went up 62-57.

A layup by Taylor and a transition basket and free throw put Nebraska up 10 with 4:23 left.

Baker was in the game for injured Deontae Hawkins, who played less than 12 minutes. Hawkins, an Illinois State graduate transfer who was averaging 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, crumpled to the floor with 7:52 left with a non-contact injury to his right knee.

Baker replaced Hawkins with the Cornhuskers leading 26-20.

Without Hawkins, Boston College stayed within two possessions until the final seconds of the half when Watson connected on a 3-point shot to give the Cornhuskers a 44-36 lead at halftime.

Hawkins came out of the locker room at halftime on crutches, his knee wrapped in ice and his availability for the game on Saturday against Hartford in doubt.