No. 13 Kansas escapes with 73-72 win at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds to go lifted No. 13 Kansas to a 73-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Mikhailiuk scored 10 of his 14 points in the final 10 minutes as the Jayhawks bounced back -- barely -- following losses to Washington and Arizona State.

Nebraska (7-5) did not call a timeout, and instead got two shots in a frenzied final seconds. James Palmer missed a 3-point attempt, got his own rebound, then was blocked in the lane by Udoka Azubuike, who tracked down his 10th rebound and fired the ball into the frontcourt as time expired.

Azubuike, a sophomore, had a career-high 26 points.

The game was tight throughout the second half. Thomas Allen’s 3-pointer for Nebraska with 12:06 to go tied the score 51-51 and brought a raucous response from the sellout crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Two minutes later, Glynn Watson Jr. made a 3-pointer to put Nebraska ahead 54-53, its first lead since the opening minutes.

Nebraska would score five points in the next five minutes as Kansas, using two baskets from Mykhailiuk, built a seven-point lead.

The Cornhuskers responded with nine straight points, capped by Palmer’s 3-pointer with 2:25 to go, putting Nebraska ahead 68-66. LaGerald Vick ended the run with a dunk moments later.

Palmer’s driving basket with 41 seconds left restored Nebraska’s lead to 72-70. Palmer finished with 14 points, while Allen had 13, Isaiah Copeland had 12 and Watson scored 11 for Nebraska.

Devonte’ Graham scored 18 points for Kansas.

NOTES: Kansas avoided what would have been the third three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 15 seasons. ... The game marked the 243rd meeting between the schools -- a series that dates to 1900. The Jayhawks have a 172-71 advantage over the Huskers. ... Kansas F Udoka Azubuike posted career highs with 13 field goals made and 17 attempted.