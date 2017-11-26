Nebraska holds off Long Beach State

Glynn Watson Jr. scored a game-high 26 points Sunday as Nebraska led wire-to-wire in an 85-80 win over Long Beach State for fifth place in the AdvoCare Invitational at HP Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Watson drained 10 of 14 field goal tries and added five assists for the Cornhuskers (5-2), who put three others in double figures. Anton Gill scored 16 points, Isaac Copeland netted 13 and James Palmer Jr. contributed 11 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Gabe Levin paced the 49ers (3-4) with a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double. Deishuan Booker added 15 points and 12 assists, while Mason Riggins scored 14 points and Jordan Griffin came off the bench to tally 11.

Nebraska won this game in the first half, when it simply torched Long Beach State with an efficient display offensively. It hit 21 of 36 shots and led by as many as 20 points before settling for a 49-40 halftime lead.

To start the second half, the Cornhuskers hit the 49ers with 13 unanswered points, building a 62-40 margin when Evan Taylor sank two free throws with 16:38 remaining.

The 49ers kept working the game, though, and drew within 73-69 at the 4:59 mark on a tip-in by Levin. But Nebraska used the foul line to hold Long Beach State off, going 10 of 12 in the last 3:16.

Long Beach State clobbered the Cornhuskers 45-30 on the boards, but committed 21 turnovers that Nebraska converted into 31 points. The Cornhuskers owned a 24-11 advantage in fast-break points.