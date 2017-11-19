Copeland scores 30 as Nebraska routs North Dakota

Isaac Copeland scored 30 points, just two off his career high, in only 29 minutes Sunday as Nebraska routed North Dakota 92-70 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Copeland made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts, sinking 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line, and added eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers (3-1). Anton Gill came off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and tally 16 points, while Glynn Watson, Jr. added 13.

Reserve Isaiah Roby contributed 11 points for Nebraska, which finished the day shooting 52.9 percent from the field while hitting 8 of 20 from the 3-point line.

Marlon Stewart pumped in 20 points to lead four players in double figures for the Fighting Hawks (2-2), who won the Big Sky Conference title last season and made their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Conner Avants added 16, while Geno Crandall scored 13 points and Dale Jones hit for 11.

The Cornhuskers trailed only once in the game at 2-0 and led for the last 37:49. They answered North Dakota’s first bucket with 11 straight points, Watson Jr. capping the stretch with a 3-pointer less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game.

Nebraska pushed the lead to double figures less than five minutes into the contest and it stayed there for most of the game’s remainder. The Hawks pulled within 55-46 with 14:07 left in the game, but spurts of 8-0 and 12-2 put the Cornhuskers back in control.

Nebraska enjoyed a 41-30 advantage in rebounding and a 31-2 margin in bench points.