Nebraska hands hat to Stetson

Isaac Copeland and James Palmer Jr. each had 13 points and eight rebounds as Nebraska downed Stetson 71-62 on Friday night in Lincoln, Neb., to win its final non-conference game of the regular season.

The juniors were two of four Cornhuskers to score in double digits as Anton Gill and Evan Taylor contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Stetson’s Divine Myles led all scorers with 17 points and Abayomi Iyiola added 15 points.

Nebraska’s Jordy Tshimanga and Tanner Borchardt led all players with 10 rebounds apiece. The Cornhuskers won the glass by a 52-46 margin.

The victory is the third in a row for Nebraska, which improves to 10-5 overall and 8-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Hatters drop below .500 for the first time this year at 7-8 with their third straight defeat.

Nebraska used an 8-0 run to push its first-half lead to as many as nine points. Stetson, however, was able to surge back and tie the score at 20 on a Luke Doyle layup with 4:07 remaining.

The Cornhuskers failed to score in the final 3:49 of the half as the teams took a 24-24 tie into the break.

Doyle’s 3-pointer gave Stetson its first lead of the game with the first points of the second half. Doyle finished with 12 points.

Nebraska quickly regained the lead and eventually pushed its advantage to as many as 11 points to hold on for the win.

The Cornhuskers overcame 35 percent shooting, including 5 of 21 (24 percent) from 3-point range. Stetson shot 35 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc.