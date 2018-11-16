No. 16 Hokies cruise past Northeastern

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points and No. 16 Virginia Tech rode a strong stretch late in the first half to an 88-60 victory against Northeastern in the first semifinal game in the Charleston Classic on Friday in Charleston, S.C.

Justin Robinson added 19 points, Ahmed Hill had 15 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. provided 12 points as the Hokies, who shot 58.1 percent from the field, weren’t threatened in the second half.

Virginia Tech (3-0) will face either No. 23 Purdue or Davidson in Sunday’s championship game. Those undefeated teams meet later Friday, while Northeastern (2-2) will face the loser of that semifinal.

Tomas Murphy’s 11 points and Jordan Roland’s 10 points off the bench were tops for Northeastern.

A 17-0 run late in the first half pushed the Hokies to a 40-24 advantage. Hill, Ty Outlaw and Alexander-Walker connected on 3-pointers during the burst.

Vasa Pusica hit two free throws for Northeastern at the 1:08 mark to stop the Hokies’ surge, but Robinson and Hill countered with 3s before the half for a 46-26 edge.

Virginia Tech put together several other scoring runs in the second half, including a 9-2 stretch that helped seal the outcome.

Northeastern frontcourt starters Anthony Green and Murphy were both scoreless in the first half. They combined for 15 points in the second half.

The Huskies committed 17 turnovers.

Northeastern’s 13-for-26 shooting on 3-pointers wasn’t enough. Virginia Tech ended up with 14 baskets from 3-point range, with its starters combining to go 11-for-17 from long range.

This was only the second meeting between the teams, with Virginia Tech winning at home in November 2001.

