Caroline’s 19 points help rally No. 10 Nevada past Air Force

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added location

Senior center Jordan Caroline recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to help No. 10 Nevada post a 67-52 victory over visiting Air Force on Saturday night in Mountain West play at Reno.

Senior forward Trey Porter added 11 points as Nevada (18-1, 5-1 MW) won its fourth straight contest. Senior shooting guard Caleb Martin added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Wolf Pack established their best 19-game start in program history.

Junior forward Lavelle Scottie had 15 points and seven rebounds for Air Force (7-11, 2-4).

Scottie was the lone player to reach double figures for the Falcons, who shot 37.3 percent from the field and made 6 of 22 from behind the arc.

Martin suffered through a 4-of-15 shooting performance for Nevada, which shot 42.1 percent, including just 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

The Wolf Pack trailed by six with just over 17 minutes left before going on a 10-2 surge. Martin’s driving hoop gave Nevada its first lead in more than 19 minutes at 35-33 with 13:22 remaining.

Air Force scored the next four points to move back ahead before going 4:43 without a point and 6:04 before its next field goal.

The Wolf Pack took advantage with a 13-0 burst. Porter scored seven points during the run — including the go-ahead three-point play — and Caroline capped it by jamming home a ferocious slam to make it 48-37 with 7:49 remaining.

Scottie’s jumper with 5:47 left ended the Falcons’ field-goal drought and trimmed Nevada’s lead to 51-41.

Sophomore guard Chris Joyce drained a 3-pointer to pull Air Force within 53-44 with 4:51 remaining.

But the Wolf Pack put the game away with a 12-2 run and Martin culminated it with a steal and dunk to increase the margin to 19 with 1:19 left.

Scottie had nine first-half points as Air Force led 24-20 at the break.

The slow pace frustrated Nevada into 8-of-28 shooting and 1 of 13 from 3-point range. The Wolf Pack also were just 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and trailed for the final 12:27 of the half.

Air Force’s largest first-half lead was six when Joyce buried a corner 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining.

—Field Level Media