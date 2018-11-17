No. 6 Nevada rolls over Little Rock

Senior forward Caleb Martin made four 3-pointers while scoring 19 points as No. 6 Nevada rolled to an easy 87-59 victory over visiting Little Rock on Friday night at Reno, Nev.

Senior forward Jordan Caroline recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Junior guard Jazz Johnson also scored 17 points, senior forward Cody Martin had 14 points and 10 assists and freshman forward Jordan Brown registered 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Rayjon Tucker scored 21 points for Little Rock (2-1). Sophomore guard Jaizec Lottie added 10 for the Trojans.

The Wolf Pack shot 53.6 percent from the field, including 10 of 27 from 3-point range. Little Rock shot just 34.9 percent and was 8 of 29 from long range.

The Trojans were just 7 of 17 from the free-throw line. Nevada made 17 of 25.

Caroline had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half as Nevada built a 43-23 halftime lead.

The Wolf Pack scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and led 22-8 on two free throws by senior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman just prior to the midway point.

Tucker buried a 3-pointer to bring Little Rock within 29-19 with 3:34 left before Caroline took over. He drained two 3-pointers and converted a layup during an 11-0 surge as Nevada opened up a 40-19 advantage with 1:08 left.

The 20-point halftime lead grew quickly as Cody Martin and Caleb Martin each hit 3-pointers in the opening 2 1/2 minutes to increase the lead to 50-25.

Little Rock was within 60-44 after a dunk by Tucker with 9:49 left before the Wolf Pack roared away.

Caleb Martin hit a 3-pointer to give Nevada a 70-46 edge with 7:45 left and the lead went over 30 when junior guard Nisre Zouzoua hit a jumper to make it 80-49 with 4:47 to play.

Cody Martin scored back-to-back baskets to make it 87-53 with 3:17 remaining.

—Field Level Media