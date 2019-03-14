Late surge lifts No. 14 Nevada past Boise State

Caleb Martin scored 19 points and 14th-ranked Nevada defeated Boise State 77-69 on Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the Mountain West Conference tournament at Las Vegas.

The to-seeded Wolf Pack play the winner of the Thursday late afternoon game between fourth-seeded San Diego State and fifth-seeded UNLV on Friday night.

With the game tied at 62-62 on Thursday, Cody Martin’s jumper at the top of the key put Nevada up 64-62 with 3:37 to play. Derrick Alston, who scored 15 second-half points to help the eighth-seeded Broncos keep up with the Wolf Pack, turned the ball over on a travel call on the ensuing possession.

Tre’Shawn Thurman’s subsequent reverse layup made it a four-point game, but Marcus Dickinson’s 3 cut the lead to 66-65. Thurman’s turnaround jumper and Cody Martin’s off-balance jumper gave Nevada some breathing room at 70-65 with 1:17 to play and the Wolf Pack were able to hang on for the win.

Jazz Johnson came off the bench to spark the Nevada offense with a team-high 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting — all from 3-point range. Cody Martin finished with 10 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Alston led Boise State (13-20) with 21 points. Justinian Jessup added 18, Dickinson scored 12 and Zach Haney had 10 points and seven boards.

The Wolf Pack (29-3) trailed by 15 in the first half but used a 10-0 run spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second half to take its first lead of the game at 37-34, Caleb Martin’s 3-pointer at the 18:27 mark of the second half giving them the lead.

Jessup ended the Boise State drought with a layup two-and-a-half minutes into the second half and sparked a 6-0 Broncos run to give Boise State a 40-37 lead.

Nevada then went on another 7-0 run to take a 57-50 lead on Trey Porter’s dunk with 9:33 left.

Boise State stormed back, scoring 10 straight to take the lead on a layup and free throw from Alex Hobbs with 5:29 left. That would be the Broncos’ last lead of the game.

Boise State held a 34-29 halftime lead. Jessup led the Broncos with 12 points. Caleb Martin led the Wolf Pack with nine.

